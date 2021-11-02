“I might die in the street”: Patrice Laffont talks about his small retirement of 3,500 euros

Patrice Laffont answered Jordan de Luxe’s ​​questions on Télé Star Play. The host revealed that he has no money set aside at all and that the day he quits working, he will not be able to cope with his retirement.

These are statements that should not please the many retirees who manage to get by on much less. Patrice Laffont was in Instant De Luxe on Télé Star Play and was asked about his lifestyle. He immediately wanted to be assured that he was not rolling on gold. “I never had any money! I earn my living because I work. I have a very small retirement and the day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more Numbers and letters and the theater, I will be, we will use a word, a little in the shit“, he thus launched at first, enough to arouse the curiosity of Jordan De Luxe, the host of the show.”But that’s how it is, I’m 82, it’s okay, and I might die in the street. “

While he has worked for many years in television, people might have imagined thathe could have anticipated the end of his career and put money aside. However, Patrice Laffont considers himself an artist. “So we don’t have a sense of money, we don’t manage. In addition, I have no sense of possession, I did not buy anything, not even my apartment that I am renting. I have no money ! So the day when I won’t earn it anymore, it’s not my little retirement …“, he insisted again before the journalist asked him the amount of his retirement”I can tell, it’s 3500 bullets!“

Patrice Laffont needs 10,000 euros per month to live

To explain why he needed more than 3,500 euros per month to be able to live, he assured that his apartment cost him a lot of money. Jordan de Luxe then asked him: “If we keep it simple, how much per month do you need to live with your lifestyle? 10,000 if I understood correctly. “”That’s it, if I have 10,000 balls, I’m happy“, thus concluded Patrice Laffont.

