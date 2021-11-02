“I might die in the street” (VIDEO)

If the youngest may have discovered him as a fleeting columnist of TPMP, the most learned especially remember that Patrice Laffont was a key animator of the public service for thirty years. He notably held the reins of the program Des Chiffres et des Lettres until 1989 (a game he co-produced today, Editor’s note), before having a decade at the head of Pyramide and especially Fort Boyard. Invited in the Jordan de Luxe show, this Tuesday, November 2, the former star of the small screen and television producer has also made it known that he was no longer really in phase with the current version of the famous game which takes place off the Charente coast. He finds that the role of Father Fouras in particular has become commonplace and that “the mystery” which surrounds the characters and the tests offered to the candidates has diluted over time.





Like all the other personalities before him, Patrice Laffont also bowed to more personal questions. For example, he did not hesitate to talk about his intimate life, turned upside down by these 82 years. A sequence quite funny, supplanted by an equally cash relating to his financial situation. Because the one who is also an actor first wanted to recall: “I have never had money, I earn my living because I work”. He further draws a parallel with his own father, who was not “a manager” and also had “no round” despite being a great publisher and an “artist”.

But he (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

Banned several days from the Twitch platform, Samuel Etienne denounces a “decision that lacks discernment”

Excluded. Amir confides in his attention disorders, diagnosed in childhood: “I had special faculties …”

Mélanie Orl and Greg Yega (Les Marseillais vs Le Reste du monde) announce their separation: “We didn’t get along anymore”

“The little Jenifer has become the BIG Jenifer”: Serge Lama congratulates the singer after her cover in 20 years of Star Academy

The Masters of Don’t forget the words: results, candidates, previous winners… All information on the 2021 edition