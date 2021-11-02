“I might die in the street” (VIDEO)

Confiding readily on his long TV experience and his private life, the former host of Fort Boyard Patrice Laffont has revealed the amount of his retirement to Jordan de Luxe. He even makes less optimistic predictions about his financial situation.
If the youngest may have discovered him as a fleeting columnist of TPMP, the more learned especially remember that Patrice Laffont has been a leading animator of the public service for thirty years. He notably held the reins of the show Numbers and letters until 1989 (a game he co-produced today, Editor’s note), before having a decade at the head of Pyramid and especially Fort Boyard. Guest on the show Luxury Jordan, this Tuesday, November 2 on Télé Star Play, the former star of the small screen and television producer has also made it known that he was no longer really in phase with the current version of the famous game which takes place off the coast of the Charente coast. He finds that the role of Father Fouras in particular has become commonplace and that “the mystery” that surrounds the characters and tests offered to the candidates has diluted over time.
Patrice Laffont, very poor manager of his money
Like all the other personalities before him, Patrice Laffont also bowed to more personal questions. For example, he did not hesitate to talk about his intimate life, turned upside down by these 82 years. A sequence quite funny, supplanted by an equally cash relating to his financial situation. Because the one who is also an actor first wanted to recall: “I never had any money, I earn my living because I work”. He further draws a parallel with his own father, who was not “a manager” and he didn’t have either “not a round” despite the fact that he was a great publisher and a “artist”.
“I didn’t buy anything, not even my apartment”
But he is obviously not satisfied with his current emoluments. Without any embarrassment, Patrice Laffont indicates that he receives 3,500 euros per month. Then add: “I have a very small retirement, and the day when I stop working, when there is no longer the theater, I will be a little in trouble. It does not matter. I may die in the theater. rue (…) I have no sense of possession, I didn’t buy anything. Not even my apartment “. According to him, if he wanted to live properly and in line with his lifestyle, he would need a lot more money. “With 10,000 balls, I’m happy”, he breathes in conclusion. A sequence to review in our video above.