in a wheelchair, the Israeli energy minister was unable to access the conference

Karine Elharrar, the Israeli Minister of Energy, tried to access the premises of the COP26 for two hours and through various entrances, before returning to her hotel.

While the COP26 began this Monday in Glasgow, Karine Elharrar remained blocked at the entrance of the conference because no access allowed her to pass with her wheelchair. For two hours, the Israeli energy minister, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was driven from entry to entry, without ever being able to access the premises, said. The Jerusalem Post .

He was then offered to take a shuttle which was not suitable for wheelchairs either. Karine Elharrar was therefore forced to return to her hotel, without being able to attend the conference.

On twitter, the minister directly returned to the incident: “I came to COP26 to meet my counterparts from all over the world and promote a common fight against the climate crisis. It is unfortunate that in 2021, the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, does not provide it at its events. I hope that the lessons will be learned and that tomorrow I will take care of the promotion of green energy, the elimination of barriers and energy efficiency“, she writes.

Several members of the Israeli government spoke in the wake. Starting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, who spoke to her and called the situation “unacceptable“. He also made a commitment that the conference premises would be accessible to Karine Elharrar the next day. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, for his part, called on the organizers of the conference who, according to him, should know that “you cannot pay attention to the future, climate and sustainability, without taking care of people, accessibility and people with disabilities“.

Neil Wigan, the British Ambassador to Israel also lamented the incident in a tweet posted on Monday: “I am disturbed to hear that the Minister was unable to access the COP26 meetings. I sincerely and deeply apologize to the minister. We want a climate summit that is welcoming and inclusive for everyone“.

On the British side, it was the Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly who spoke. If he said to himself “deeply frustrated“That the minister could not access the COP26, he also affirmed that the premises were”designed to be accessible to all“. The event’s website also indicated that the conference would be “wheelchair accessible“. The members of the organization did not wish to answer the questions of the Jerusalem Post on this inconsistency.

