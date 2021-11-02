In Burgundy, launch of an indefinite strike at Marelli Automotive Lightening

An indefinite strike started Tuesday at the automotive supplier Marelli Automotive Lightening (Italian group Marelli) in Saint-Julien-du-Sault (Yonne), the unions demanding guarantees on the future of the site which employs 167 employees.

According to Najim Kaddouri, CFDT delegate, 95% of staff responded to the call to strike, leading to a shutdown of production and logistics.

Towards a site closure?

The CFDT called a strike following an Extraordinary Social and Economic Committee (CSE) held last week, during which “the absence of any new industrial project for the site, in the medium and long term“, According to a union statement.





“There are plenty of indicators that let us think that the site is scheduled to close.Najim Kaddouri told an AFP correspondent. The plant, which is only running at 30% of its capacity, “has no more projects, no more new customers“. “We have products that we will stop producing in the spring of 2022. In June it will be catastrophic“, he added. Employees are already on partial unemployment “sometimes several days a week“, According to the trade unionist.

The CFDT is particularly concerned about the choice of a Polish site in Marelli to manufacture products that Saint-Julien can manufacture (high-end rear headlights for cars) and destined for a Stellantis factory in Rennes. “The CFDT is surprised at the choice of a subsidiary located 1,600 km from Rennes to supply Stellantis while the Saint-Julien-du-Sault site is competitive, much closer to Rennes and therefore more economical in greenhouse gases“, Said the union in a press release.

The management of Marelli Automotive Lightening has remained unreachable. According to its site, the group achieves a turnover of 3.6 billion euros for 20,200 employees in 17 countries.