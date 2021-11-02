In full direct, in “TPMP”, Cyril Hanouna admits having the “heart taken” and says (finally) more about the lucky one!

Not the type to reveal his private life on set, Cyril Hanouna has decided to make several exceptions in recent days.

The host began by revealing to the general public and his columnists that he had separated from Emilie, the mother of his two adorable children, Lino and Bianca.

And this Monday, November 1, Baba once again surprised everyone by admitting that he had finally found a shoe that suited him.

“Stop with this story with Eva Longoria! Eva has become a friend. (…) It’s a friendship story that starts and will be very long”, he started by letting go when his columnists teased him about his complicity with the actress at the Global Gift Gala.





“Eva is married, and I tell you, my heart is taken!”, continued the star of the PAF. “So I don’t look at anybody, and even Eva, who is a friend, I saw her, but I didn’t look at her.”

Without revealing the identity of the lucky one, Cyril said a little more about this idyll: “This is exactly what I was looking for, I am very happy that way.” This is likely to make people unhappy!

