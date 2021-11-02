In La Palma, a cemetery threatened by the lava flows of Cumbre Vieja

At present, the lava flows are only 200 meters from the largest cemetery on the island.

Almost a month and a half after the start of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja, located on the island of La Palma, in the Canaries, the daily life of the islanders is punctuated by the goodwill of this imposing volcano which, according to the latest news, produced lava fountains over 600 meters high according to Futura-Science.

Lava 200 meters from the graves

This situation has very direct consequences on the daily lives of the locals. If some municipalities are still impossible to access, this is also the case for the Los Angeles cemetery, commonly known as Las Manchas, which is the largest on the island with 5,000 graves. An extremely painful ban and a huge trauma in very Catholic Spain, which is more on All Saints’ Day, the daily tells El Pais.

“In the local population, as in so many others, the tradition of going to put flowers in the cemeteries is always well anchored. Especially on the day of the dead”, explains to the daily Carmen Linares, dean of the official college of psychology of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. “Half of my paternal parents are buried there,” confirms Fernanda Fernández, 83, interviewed by the newspaper.

Ash rains

It must be said that the current situation is critical. Already hit by several ash rains, the cemetery is now threatened by lava, which is currently 200 meters from the graves only protected by a mountain called Cogote.





“I pray every day that this does not happen”, hopes the octogenarian, for whom an additional day of volcanic activity is a nightmare.

Alternative solutions

Faced with the distress of the local population, the island authorities are trying to act. As Carmen Linares, who is also the coordinator of emergency psychological care on the island, explains, spiritual support will be given to those who need it. “Each case is different, we must take into account important aspects such as each person’s beliefs or their roots,” she says.

Then, an alternative place of worship, where relatives of the deceased can, for example, leave a bouquet of flowers, will be opened near the town hall of Los Llanos de Aridane. In addition, in this municipality of just over 20,000 inhabitants, the Eucharist will be celebrated in a tent in a town square.