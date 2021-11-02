In London, two police officers admit to having sent on WhatsApp the photos of the corpses

Their gesture had added abject to the horror. Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis, two London police officers, have pleaded guilty to misconduct in the performance of their duties this Tuesday before the British justice. They had shared photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp, indulging in a photomontage, while they were responsible for the crime scene.

The case caused a stir across the Channel in 2020. On June 8, 2020, Bibaa Henry, 46, and her sister Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead, fatally stabbed in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north -west of the English capital. The two police officers in charge of protecting their bodies before the arrival of forensic scientists and special services, had indulged in a lugubrious joke.

Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis, aged 47 and 33 respectively, had crossed the security cordon to take photographs of the two bodies. Four photos for Jaffer, two for Lewis, that the two men then posted on WhatsApp, including sending a colleague a photomontage with the face of one of them.

“Despicable” people

“The grief of our family has been further aggravated by these officers,” reacted on Tuesday the mother of the two sisters for whom these police officers, dismissed from their duties on June 22, 2020, are “despicable” people.



This unfortunate episode is not the only one to have tainted the affair. In mid-October, the British police force crushed the errors and the “unacceptable” attitude of Scotland Yard in the face of this double disappearance. The relatives of the two sisters, who could not be found after having celebrated the birthday of the oldest in the same park on June 5, had very quickly reported their disappearance.

But flaws in the processing of the information received had led to the closure of the search files, leading their relatives to discover the bodies on June 7.

The London police, weakened by several other recent cases – foremost among which the life sentence of an officer for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Londoner Sarah Everard – then apologized to the family.