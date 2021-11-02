In Monaco, a state cloud that really wants to be sovereign

What is the structure of this cloud sovereign Monegasque, in particular as regards the software layers and the infrastructure?

From a product point of view, it is first and foremost an IaaS-PaaS offer [Infrastructure-as-a-service et Platform-as-a-service, NDLR]. With IaaS, we are therefore on the calculation and storage capacity. With PaaS, we are on more advanced components, but still intended for the construction of an IS [système d’information, NDLR]. It is of great interest to CIOs [directeurs des systèmes d’information, NDLR]. For them, rather than having data centers, network, servers at home, they can consume these resources in service mode on a platform cloud. We are not intended to directly produce services for end users, but we still have a notion of SaaS [Software-as-a-service, NDLR] via the fact that we run an ecosystem of partners who will produce SaaS services by consuming the resource at home.

With this we achieve a stack technique produced by Dell VMware. There is no AWS here; it’s Dell VMware in our data centers on Monegasque territory, managed and deployed entirely by people from Monaco Cloud. There are no third parties, all the administration and all the technical control of the services that we produce are carried out by internal people. We are ensuring real sovereignty over this.