In Monaco, a state cloud that really wants to be sovereign

From a product point of view, it is first and foremost an IaaS-PaaS offer [Infrastructure-as-a-service et Platform-as-a-service, NDLR]. With IaaS, we are therefore on the calculation and storage capacity. With PaaS, we are on more advanced components, but still intended for the construction of an IS [système d’information, NDLR]. It is of great interest to CIOs [directeurs des systèmes d’information, NDLR]. For them, rather than having data centers, network, servers at home, they can consume these resources in service mode on a platform cloud. We are not intended to directly produce services for end users, but we still have a notion of SaaS [Software-as-a-service, NDLR] via the fact that we run an ecosystem of partners who will produce SaaS services by consuming the resource at home.
With this we achieve a stack technique produced by Dell VMware. There is no AWS here; it’s Dell VMware in our data centers on Monegasque territory, managed and deployed entirely by people from Monaco Cloud. There are no third parties, all the administration and all the technical control of the services that we produce are carried out by internal people. We are ensuring real sovereignty over this.
It is not the supplier of the stack technological. On the other hand, what we offer our users is a bridge, a form of hybridization, but cloud public to cloud public. It is about giving them the capacity to consume the resource directly at AWS, via proximity network services. On this, let us be clear: we are obviously leaving behind the sovereign character. But it can be of interest to Monegasque companies when there is no sensitive data at stake. There are still some features that AWS offers that we do not offer, because we clearly do not have the size and the Amazon history. We have basic services that cover almost all the needs in the territory and beyond, but this allows a few users to go further. An example: an e-merchant who has a database at Monaco Cloud with absolute protection, security and sovereignty, may want to distribute his services across borders and therefore want advanced website and CDM functionalities, networks, which we are unable to provide. So it can do this with AWS.