In Paris, the controversial Triangle Tower project finally launched “by the end of the year” – Liberation

After years of political battles and controversies, the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield group announced on Monday the launch of work in the 15th arrondissement, towards the Porte de Versailles.

We thought the project was at a standstill. After much controversy and an investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) for “favoritism”, the construction site of the Triangle tower in Paris was once again talked about on Monday. The Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) group advises that it was going to be launched “by the end of the year”, with the arrival of the insurer Axa as a financial partner.

URW, which owns the Forum des Halles and many other shopping centers, has suffered greatly from business closures linked to the Covid-19 crisis. He had until the end of October to sign the construction lease, the Paris town hall had indicated, otherwise the project would have been “challenged”. Axa’s support allows it to respect “Its clear strategy for optimizing the allocation of its resources”, he emphasizes, referring to his debt strategy.

In fact, without a breath of fresh air from outside, this project worth around 700 million euros, according to estimates circulating in the press, was not guaranteed to see the light of day. The URW group has suffered greatly from the health crisis and the closure of so-called “non-essential” businesses. The group’s turnover plummeted, before recovering slightly in the third quarter of 2021.

Axa, whose financial contribution was not specified, said “proud” to be associated with the controversial construction of the Triangle Tower. Designed by the Swiss architectural firm Herzog and De Meuron, this 180-meter-high, 42-storey tower will be erected within the grounds of the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris. In particular, it must house a four-star hotel, more than 2,000 m2 of shared workspace (“coworking”), a health center and a cultural space. The work, entrusted to the company Besix, should last until 2026, stressed URW.





Investigation for “favoritism”

The project was associated with an Arlésienne, as it is at the heart of a long political battle and controversy. In mid-October, the mayor (LR) of the 15th arrondissement, Philippe Goujon, reminded AFP of his opposition to this tower, rejected according to him “By all the inhabitants of the district” because she “Will alter the urban landscape”.

Born in 2008 under the mandate of Bertrand Delanoë, when the current mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was his urban planning assistant, the Triangle tower remains supported by the town hall but not by elected environmentalists, allies of Hidalgo. Rejected for the first time, the project had only been approved by a narrow majority by the Paris Council on June 30, 2015.

In addition, the granting by the city of Paris of the concession where the tower is to be built interests justice. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) opened in June a preliminary investigation into “favoritism”, after a report in 2020 from the LR mayor of the 7th arrondissement, Rachida Dati, and the filing of a complaint in early 2021 by the Anticor association.

Rachida Dati and Anticor rely on a report from the Ile-de-France regional chamber of accounts of July 2020 concerning the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. According to this report, the city of Paris has notably agreed to compensate “For undemonstrated damage” the park’s concessionaire, Viparis, which is a subsidiary of URW, for 263 million euros. While attributing to Viparis “Under partly questionable conditions” a new contract to continue to operate the facilities. After the announcement of this preliminary investigation, the URW group contested “Formally the unfounded allegations made against him” and regretted “The confusion made with the Triangle tower”. The site has not finished talking about him.