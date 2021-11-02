in the face of rising cases, the Netherlands reintroduces restrictions

The Netherlands is facing an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 contamination and took new health restrictions on Tuesday, November 2. Greece, which is also experiencing an upsurge in contamination, has for its part taken measures for the unvaccinated.

The pandemic has killed more than 5 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by Agence France-Presse from official sources on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The United States is the most bereaved country with 747,033 dead, followed by Brazil (607,922), India (458,880), Mexico (288,464) and Russia (240,871).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. Taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

In the Netherlands, wearing a mask again compulsory in closed public establishments

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte October 21, 2021. OLIVIER HOSLET / AP

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday a series of measures to counter the rise in the number of cases of contamination, including the return of the compulsory wearing of masks in closed public establishments such as shops. The wearing of masks will also be compulsory again for “contact” professions, such as hairdressers and masseurs, with the exception of sex workers.





The government has also reintroduced the 1.5-meter social distancing rule, and the requirement to present the health pass will be extended to places like museums and restaurant terraces, Rutte told a conference. press release in The Hague. The Prime Minister advises his fellow citizens to favor telework and to avoid using transport during rush hour.

The Netherlands recorded an average of 7,711 new cases per day last week, a figure up 39% from the previous week, health authorities said on Tuesday. “It won’t surprise anyone that we have a difficult message tonight. The number of infections and hospital admissions is increasing rapidly ”Mr. Rutte said, adding that the new restrictions will take effect on Saturday.

The Hague will also introduce a law allowing employers to request the presentation of the health pass to their staff.

Athens takes new measures for the unvaccinated

Faced with the upsurge in the number of cases of contamination, unvaccinated people in Greece will have to present negative PCR or antigen tests from Saturday to go to public administrations, shops or banks, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. health.

Private and public employees who are not vaccinated will also have to present negative tests for Covid-19 twice a week, which they will have to pay for themselves. Fines for shops and restaurants that fail to comply with government-imposed measures are doubled to 5,000 euros. “Our main weapon against the pandemic is the vaccine”, insisted Tuesday the Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris.

The minister also recommended that all people who had received their last dose of vaccine more than six months ago to go for a third dose. Currently, 63% of the general population is vaccinated according to the ministry. On Tuesday, in Greece, 6,700 cases were recorded, a record since the start of the pandemic, and 59 people died from Covid-19.