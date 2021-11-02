In the midst of COP26, China increases its coal production to more than a million tonnes per day

As the global economy picks up, the Asian giant is bearing the brunt of the soaring cost of raw materials.

A production that goes against global goals. China has increased its daily coal production by more than 1 million tonnes amid a power shortage, as world leaders bitterly negotiate a deal at COP26 to spare the planet from global warming “catastrophic”.

In the midst of the global economic recovery, China is suffering the full brunt of the soaring cost of raw materials, in particular coal, on which the Asian giant depends 60% to power its power plants. This situation pushes power plants to idle despite strong demand, leading to rationing of electricity and driving up production costs for companies.

To ease the pressure, the authorities have authorized the reopening of coal mines in recent weeks. The move is in contradiction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s promise to start reducing his country’s carbon emissions before 2030.

Since mid-October, daily coal production has exceeded 11.5 million tonnes, the powerful planning agency NDRC said on Sunday. This represents a capacity increase of 1.1 million tonnes compared to the end of September. China is both the world’s largest producer of coal and the world’s largest polluter. VS’is however the country which invests the most in clean energies.