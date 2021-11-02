In the Philippines, Netflix withdraws series endorsing China’s expansionist policy

The platform has deleted two episodes of the series Pine gap, which presents a map incorporating Beijing’s territorial claims in the China Sea.

Netflix has pulled two episodes of an Australian spy series from its platform in the Philippines after a complaint from Manila. The country’s capital denounced scenes showing a map incorporating Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, still disputed. China and the Philippines, in particular, claim part of the South China Sea, a key and resource-rich global sea route.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had filed a complaint over the map that attributes China to the area it claims, shown briefly in the drama Pine gap from Netflix, to the Philippine Broadcasting Authority. On the platform of the American giant, episodes two and three were tagged with the words “this episode was deleted at the request of the government», Without knowing exactly when they were removed from the platform. Contacted by AFP, Netflix did not respond.

Read alsoKamala Harris wants to “step up the pressure” on Beijing in the South China Sea





Local broadcasting authorities felt that some of the episodes violated Philippine sovereignty and were “unfit for public display“Said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. This representation “is no accident as it has been consciously designed and calculated to specifically convey a message“, In this case that China’s territorial claims are”legitimateThe ministry said, citing the decision of the broadcasting authority.

The president of the broadcasting authority, Rachel Arenas, assured AFP that Netflix had been ordered to delete episodes two, three and four. Episode four was still available on Monday.

Read alsoThe China Sea, a hot spot between Beijing and Washington

Earlier this year, Vietnam had already filed a complaint on the same subject, prompting Netflix to withdraw the entire six-episode drama series in the country. Beijing ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that said its claim over most of the South China Sea was unfounded. Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the waterway escalated further in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.