More

    In the United States, the election of the governor of Virginia serves as a test for Joe Biden

    NewsWorld


    STORY – A year after their defeat, Republicans are betting on Joe Biden’s difficulties and dreaming of revenge.

    Washington correspondent

    In a barn at the top of the hill, a hundred people are waiting for the candidate. The American flag was hung from a beam. All around, autumn blazes the colors of the trees, from golden yellow to bright red. Fluvanna County in northern Virginia is a land of farming and ranching, with small towns named after England.

    Applause erupts as Glenn Youngkin enters the barn. Handsome man, gray streak, dressed simply in jeans and a sleeveless fleece jacket over his shirt, he could be a wealthy horse owner who came to visit one of his stud farms. He takes the microphone, his voice hoarse from too much talk: “Do you know how relieved you are when you can overtake a car that is traveling too slowly on a country road? This is exactly the feeling I have against the Democratic candidate, McAuliffe!The audience bursts into laughter.

    Read alsoBiden backs Democratic candidate in Virginia in high-stakes local election

    Glenn Youngkin is the Republican candidate

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 87% left to discover.


    Freedom has no borders, like your curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleVincent and Stéphanie end their adventure after a big argument … for a vinaigrette
    Next articleJeffrey Epstein case: the boss of the British bank Barclays leaves his post

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC