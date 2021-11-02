In Vannes, the loneliness of women with menstrual disorders post-vaccination – Covid vaccine and menstrual disorders







Doriane

, 47, hasn’t stopped bleeding since July 20. Tired of pain and bleeding, she is going to have her uterus removed. Aline Le Corre, 49, has a vaginal hemorrhage. She finished in the emergency room in July, just like Beatrice

, 46, who made two trips there, suffering from excruciatingly painful vaginal and anal fissures. They are still not absorbed today.

For them, there is a before and an after the vaccine

These three women have in common the completely new nature of their symptoms, and the appearance of these disorders after their first or second injection of the vaccine against the Covid – Pfizer in this case. Doriane, Aline and Béatrice passed a battery of examinations which did not reveal anything abnormal, thus eliminating the causes which their gynecologists had thought. There remains the vaccine. This does not indicate a cause and effect link, but in any case a concomitant, serious enough and involving enough women to prompt the United States to launch research, although menstrual disorders are otherwise common.

The 39 women who responded to our questionnaire, including 30 vaccinated with Pfizer’s product, and the others with Moderna’s, all came to suspect their injections to be at least one factor explaining their symptoms: the absence of menstruation for one or more months for 31.6% of them; periods that are much heavier, more frequent, or last longer (26.3%); cycles that became erratic even though they had metronome regularity (18.4%); other symptoms like vaginal fissures or nausea (15.8% :), and two postmenopausal women who started bleeding again. For one of the women questioned by Le Télégramme, everything was back to normal in mid-October.

“When I asked my doctor about the role of the vaccine in the appearance of my anal and vaginal fissures and my absence of periods since June, he thought I was crazy.”





Women in need of listening

Among women deregulated by the vaccine, many have heard the same response from their doctors: “stress and fatigue” are blamed. “When I asked him about the role of the vaccine in the appearance of my anal and vaginal fissures and my absence of periods since June, he thought I was crazy. He told me “that has nothing to do with”, “says Beatrice, currently in nursing studies. “But when I went for a pelvic ultrasound at the end of September, the radiologist immediately asked me if I was vaccinated and she said” Look no further, it’s the vaccine “”, adds she, confused by these contradictory messages. Régine’s gynecologist, a teacher who suffered very severe pain after her second injection, also identified the vaccine as likely responsible. But what is said in the secrecy of the therapeutic relationship does not pass through the door of the practices. None of the 39 women were encouraged to file a report with the National Medicines Safety Agency. “A doctor who dares to get wet publicly does not run the streets,” says Doriane, nursing assistant. It can harm him. Yes the vaccine manages to fight against the Covid, now I do not know what it causes as a catastrophe of side effects. “

“We have never seen this, for example women who bleed for months, and on whom there is no polyp or cancer. “

Puzzled doctors

Unable to be able to rule out or validate a vaccine effect, doctors can reassure their patients as best they can. Hervé Fournis, a Vannes gynecologist, believes that “the link between anti-Covid vaccines and these menstrual disorders is not obvious. I have had three or four patients who have pointed out to me that they have unusual bleeding, but it is really punctual. There is no treatment to give but I tell them to call back if there is a problem ”.

Other doctors are more worried. G., a general practitioner who does a lot of gynecological follow-ups in the country of Vannes, estimates that since this summer he has received reports of menstrual disorders in “one in two vaccinated in my patient population. We have never seen this, for example women who bleed for months, and on whom there is no polyp or cancer. “