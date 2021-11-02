Intel ARC Alchemist: There will be a 448 EU model, so 4 cards for the moment

From the start, it is believed that the next GPUswill be available in 5 variations, namely, 128 EU, 256 EU, 384 EU, 448 EU and 512 EU. But we have to admit that the versions we talked about the most are the 128 EU, 384 EU and 512 EU. But on this day, the versionresurfaced in a Mesa OpenGL and Vulcan driver. Indeed, theis listed in the latter, a sign that the card is probably in the pipes with the blues ./>

The first card would be the high-end model in 512 EU, 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6 memory, which would normally compete with the RTX 3070/3070 Ti from NVIDIA or the RX 6700 XT from AMD. Then, from this GPU in 512 EU, so 4096 SP, we would have a decrease in 384 EU, for 3072 SP with 8 or 12 GB of GDDR6 this time. We can think that with this card, Intel will try to counter the RTX 3060 or the RX 6600.

Finally, with another GPU, we would have a 128 EU version, therefore 1024 SP, with 4 or 8 GB of GDDR6 in 64 bits and this in order to compete with the small GTX 1650.

We start with the smallest model which will be in 128 EU, so 1024 SP, and associated 4 GB of GDDR6 memory in 64 bit and 16 Gbps. Then we will have a 196 EU model, so 1568 SP, still with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory in 64 bit and still 16 Gbps. Let’s get down to business with the 256 EU version, which will therefore have 2048 SP. The GPU should have 8MB of Smart Cache memory and everything should work between 450 and 1400 MHz. We will have 8 GB of memory in GDDR6 128 bit 16 Gbps. We are talking about a 100 watt TGP.

We continue with version 384 EU, so 3072 SP. This time we spend 16 MB of Smart Cache memory and the frequencies increase to 600/1800 MHz. For memory, we will have 12 GB of 192-bit 16 Gbps GDDR6. The TGP would still be 100 watts. There would also be a version 448 EU therefore at 3584 SP, still with 16 MB of Smart Cache for speeds of 1100/1800 MHz. For memory, this time it will be 12 or 16 GB in GDDR6 256 bits 16 Gbps. No change on the TGP.



We end on the top of the pop, with the 512 EU which will therefore have 4096 SP, still 16 MB of Smart Cache for speeds of 1100/1800 MHz. For memory, this time it will be 16 GB in GDDR6 256 bits 16 Gbps. No change on the TGP.