Internet users are unanimous and it hurts for one of the two!

During each school holiday period, news stars also take well-deserved rest. This is particularly the case of the presenters of the television news of France 2 and TF1 who, for the most part, took leave of the televiewers for the period of All Saints. If Marie-Sophie Lacarrau decided to be absent from November 1 to make way for Jacques Legros, some have already been on vacation for a few days. This is the case of Anne-Sophie Lapix, replaced last week by Martiniquaise Karine Baste-Régis. A set of musical chairs that made its small impact with viewers. “I much prefer the presentation of the 8pm newscast by Karine Baste Régis, replacing Ms. Lapix, more natural. More smiling, more fluid voice pleasant to listen to, and of a neutrality in politics, without contempt, which is becoming rare on the audiovisual service, “Karine Baste-Regis is great as a presenter of the newspaper !! Virez Lapix !!!!! ! “, Welcome back with us Karine Baste Régis !!,” But you are always presentable, attractive dear Karine Baste Régis!“, we could read on Twitter in recent days.





Thomas Sotto preferred to Laurent Delahousse

As for Laurent Delahousse, boss of the weekend editions, Thomas Sotto took his place during the weekend of All Saints. And the presence of the co-host of Télématin has visibly more to the faithful of France 2. Saturday, October 30, 8 pm achieved its record for the season in audience share with more than 4.8 million viewers. Figures confirmed by the many reactions observed on Twitter: “8:00 p.m. is crystal clear, efficient with always a touch of humor! I validate at 200% @ ThomasSotto @ 20h30ledimanche @LaurentDelahous vs have a good replacement it is important to underline it :), “Thomas Sotto at high level”, “France 2 is still the only channel where jokers break audience records … but where no one has the idea of ​​establishing them …“

See also: Miss France: return to the biggest scandals in the history of the competition