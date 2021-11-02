Internet users rejoice after the elimination of Coumba in Koh-Lanta, the Legend

At the end of a test on the island of the banished, Coumba and Clémence were eliminated from Koh-Lanta, the Legend. Internet users had a hard time concealing their day of seeing Claude’s accomplice leave the game.
The noose gradually tightens in Koh-Lanta, the Legend. This Tuesday, November 2, TF1 broadcasts the episode of linked destinies, which will lead to the elimination of two new candidates chosen by fate to be allies for a day. Denis Brogniart made a draw to find out which duos of participants would find themselves competing as a team. Claude and Laurent, Alix and Phil, Sam and Jade, Teheiura and Christelle, and Loïc and Ugo found themselves united for one episode. But before that, the time had come for Coumba, Alexandra and Clémence Castel to face each other on the island of the banished. Claude’s accomplice did not hide her resentment for Marie’s companion, to whom she reproaches for having given her name during the meeting of Ambassadors. And besides, Coumba made no secret of her joy at seeing Clémence join her on the island of the banished. She literally exulted when she saw her arrive, before pointing out that she would not speak to him. “Justice!”, she shouted. “Today is the happiest day of my life. Like a bitch, I was freed. Justice is fixed.” An attitude that exasperated Internet users!
Alexandra wins hands down and eliminates Coumba and Clémence
The moment of the duel comes, it is the immense determination ofAlexandra which has borne fruit in an extremely difficult test of patience. She cried out “of deliverance, of joy “ by winning, happy to have rediscovered her determination to win. The ex-adventurer from the East thus eliminated two strong opponents at once. Coumba, decidedly resentful, stressed that she was delighted with her adventure and “appeased“that his”executioner“sort at the same time as she. A reflection greeted with a smile by Clemency, good player. The latter also encouraged Alexandra to “smash everything“and to win the adventure by quitting the game in turn. She will now have to live in the residence of the final jury with her sworn enemy.
Twitter does not hide its joy at seeing the adventurer leave
Without surprise, the elimination of Coumba has delighted Internet users, as they pointed out with lots of enthusiastic gifs. The adventurer’s first name was also the second most discussed topic of the evening behind that of the show on Twitter. Viewers congratulated Alexandra for winning against Coumba, while the latter had quipped about her weakness. Some have pointed out that karma does not lie. But the majority of them were sorry to see Clemence leave.