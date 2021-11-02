Internet users were able to generate Health Passes in the name of SpongeBob SquarePants!

The tweets posted by some Internet users who managed to create real fake health passes have alarmed the European authorities. It turns out that people with computer skills have entered a server to generate QR Codes valid throughout Europe. From what we understand, the fault would come from a server located in North Macedonia. A country that is not yet part of the European Union. We do not yet know why a website allowing the creation of QR Codes remained available to Internet users for a long time. All we know is that the damage has been done.





The alarm signal has been pulled

Internet users who connected to this famous website were then able to create QR Codes under assumed names. Hence these health passes generated with the names of Mickey Mouse, Adolph Hitler or even SpongeBob SquarePants. This computer flaw would even have allowed people to certify that they had received doses of vaccine according to their choices. What alarmed the authorities who had to act quickly in order to limit the damage and thus invalidate the health passes so far obtained legally.

According to Gaëtan Leurent, cybersecurity expert at INRIA, this flaw in the health pass is due to the fact that the health authority has left a server accessible publicly.