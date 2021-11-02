Iran rejects Western claims on nuclear program

“The production of uranium metal and highly enriched uranium, as already asserted in the past, is carried out for peaceful and civilian uses.”

Iran on Monday rejected the joint declaration of four Western countries on Iranian nuclear power, arguing that it “does not”did not stick to realityAnd reaffirming the peaceful nature of its program.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States had posted their “deep and growing concern at the accelerated pace of provocative Iranian nuclear measures, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal“.

Iranian diplomacy rejected his accusations: “the production of uranium metal and highly enriched uranium, as already asserted in the past, is carried out for peaceful and civilian uses», Reacted the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saïd Khatibzadeh.

“It should therefore be noted that such positions (of the West) do not stick to reality and will not bring constructive results.“, He added to the press.

Iran said earlier this year that it had undertaken the search for uranium metal to provide fuel for a nuclear research reactor, a sensitive subject because this material can be used in the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

