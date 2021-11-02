Iran rejects Western statements on nuclear program

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States regretted on Saturday the measures deemed “provocative” taken by Iran.

Iran rejected Monday, November 1 the joint declaration of four Western countries on Iranian nuclear power, considering that it does not “not matched to reality” and reaffirming the peaceful nature of its program.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, France, Germany, thee United Kingdom and the United States had posted their “deep and growing concern at the accelerated pace of provocative Iranian nuclear measures, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal”.

Iranian diplomacy rejected these accusations: “The production of uranium metal and highly enriched uranium, as already asserted in the past, is carried out for peaceful and civilian uses”, reacted the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saïd Khatibzadeh.





“It should therefore be noted that such positions [des Occidentaux] do not stick to reality and will not bring constructive results “, he added to the press. Iran said earlier this year that it had undertaken the search for uranium metal to provide fuel for a nuclear research reactor, a sensitive subject because this material can be used in the manufacture of nuclear weapons.