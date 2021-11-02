Israel: apology from British ambassador to minister in wheelchair excluded from COP26

“Karin Elharar’s vehicle will be allowed entry tomorrow,” Israeli prime minister’s office pledged

British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan publicly apologized on Monday to Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharar, who was excluded for a whole day from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, unable to access the conference. pregnant with her wheelchair.

The diplomat contacted his Israeli counterpart in London, Tzipi Hotovely, and expressed his deep regret, saying that an inspection would be carried out with staff on the ground.

P

“I apologize deeply and sincerely to the Minister. We want a welcoming and inclusive COP summit for everyone,” he said.





Ms. Elharar denounced the “scandalous” behavior of the organizers of the United Nations climate summit, who refused to let her enter the complex with her amenity vehicle, offering her a shuttle which proved inaccessible to wheelchairs.

The government official, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, had to return to her hotel in Edinburgh, without being able to attend the summit.

“The UN calls on the world to join the international treaty,” said Ms. Elharar, presumably referring to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“It would therefore be appropriate to facilitate accessibility to its events,” she stressed to the information site. Ynet.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also considered such an exclusion “unacceptable”, a statement from his office said.

“Tomorrow, Ms. Elharar’s vehicle will travel to the summit as part of the prime minister’s official convoy and be allowed entry,” he was promised.