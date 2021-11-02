“It was banging in the cupboard”: the very daring details of Hervé’s first time in Love is in the meadow

Hervé, this 43-year-old farmer who found love thanks to the M6 ​​program with Stéphanie, lost his virginity in Love is in the meadow. The day after their first night of love, the lovebirds tell.

Viewers of Love is in the Meadow were entitled to a special sequence this Monday, November 1, since the show’s cameras went to film Hervé and Stéphanie, upon waking up from their first night together.

Read also – Love is in the meadow: a virgin at 43, Hervé exchanged the first kiss of his life with Stéphanie

“I think I was very good”

Hervé, a 43-year-old farmer, moved the audience by revealing that he was still a virgin. His love affair with Stephanie captivated fans of the show, who were therefore impatiently waiting for the couple to cross the course of a night together.

And they didn’t have to wait very long. Stéphanie neither moreover, since she says that she did not expect it to happen “so quickly”. Hervé, all smiles, explains to the cameras: “I think I was very good!”.





And her pride for this first time seems to be shared by Stéphanie, who confides “I told myself it will be fast, but not at all! […] I told him ‘you’re going to wear me out, I can’t take it anymore’ “.

“We will have to provide chains”

Very precise details, which surprised Internet users, who gave themselves to their heart’s content during the show on social networks.

Ptdrrrrr stop the details about Hervé’s first time ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d ud83d ude02 ud83d ude02 #ADP # ADP2021 – Victor #KZ u265b (@ImVictor_KZ) November 1, 2021

Stéphanie is moreover a little more poured out on certain details of their night than Hervé. She says, for example, that when she was looking for the switch to turn on the light, she did not find it so far from the bed was the wall. “He told me, but if, you didn’t hear that it was banging on the cupboard, we will have to provide chains,” she says.