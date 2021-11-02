it’s going to be boom!

“Hit or miss”, claimed, in 1998, the character of Bruce Willis in the film Armageddon, while attempting to implode an asteroid before it collides with Earth. NASA, a little more scientifically rigorous than director Michael Bay, prefers to anticipate this prospect, rather than having to send off a team of oil drillers loosely trained as astronauts. After all, it wouldn’t take much to wipe the human species off the map: the interstellar object responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs, which was the origin of the Chicxulub crater in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, was doing “nothing but ”12 km in diameter.

In the solar system, asteroids whose size exceeds a few kilometers abound. On October 16, NASA launched the Lucy probe which, for 12 years, will study these Trojan asteroids which circulate around the orbit of Jupiter: its goal, to collect data to understand how the solar system was created. . In Jupiter’s asteroid belt, there are between 700,000 and 1,700,000 asteroids larger than 1 km. The latter, fortunately, are trapped by the gravity of the gas giant.

Beware of “small” asteroids

In reality, the prospect of a scenario involving a near-Earth asteroid – that is to say an asteroid evolving near the Earth – of such a size worries specialists little. “We know they won’t be a threat anytime soon”, assures Megan Bruck Syal, researcher in planetary defense at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, and co-author of a study entitled Late-time small body disruptions for planetary defense (Late disturbances of small bodies for planetary defense) published in early October in the review Acta Astronautica.

The asteroids that scientists are really worried about are actually much smaller. And if they are not able to annihilate the human species, they can nevertheless be the cause of terrible damage. By way of comparison, on June 30, 1908, a meteor fell in central Siberia, a fortunately desert region. By exploding 5 or 10 km from the ground, the latter had released an energy equivalent to 1,000 times that of the Hiroshima bomb, instantly blowing 2,000 square kilometers of forest and causing damage up to 100 kilometers away. The size of the asteroid? According to scientists, between 50 and 200 meters in diameter, for a mass of 62 million tonnes.

Unlike asteroids over 1 km in diameter, astronomers are far from identifying all small asteroids. In September 2019, there were 21,000 near-Earth objects (including around 100 comets). And many of them are still missing: only 1.6% of NEOs over 30 meters (16,000 out of an estimated number of around one million) and 31% of NEOs over 140 meters in diameter (approximately 5,000 out of 16,000) have so far been identified. Enough to make astronomers slightly paranoid.

The nuclear explosion: an effective last resort

“These are the ones that worry us the most, because they can come from anywhere”, says Dr. Megan Bruck Syal. Much more difficult to detect, these “small” asteroids, the size of a football stadium, could indeed be spotted much too late. In order to test whether it was possible to react at the last moment, the team of researchers led by Dr. Patrick K. King, a physicist in the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, created 3D simulations to verify whether it was possible to deflect the course of an asteroid using a nuclear explosion.

To do this, scientists modeled five different orbits of an asteroid a hundred meters away on its way to crash into Earth. The results of the study Late-time small body disruptions for planetary defense have something to reassure: on condition of being able to locate the asteroid early enough, and to send it a nuclear bomb of a megaton at least two months before its impact with the blue planet, the asteroid and its fragments could be diverted from their course towards Earth.

“One of the challenges of evaluating this disturbance is that you have to model all the orbits of the fragments, which is usually much more complicated than modeling a simple deviation.says Dr Patrick K. King. Nonetheless, we must try to address these challenges if we are to assess disruption as a possible strategy.”. Modeling the debris created by such an impact is essential: while a shower of small asteroids is certainly less damaging than a single asteroid, it can nevertheless cause serious damage.

NASA anticipates the risks

By scientists’ own admission, such an operation is far from being completely safe. “When you have more time – a ten-year timescale for example – it is better to use kinetic impactors to deflect the asteroid ”, Judge Dr. Patrick K. King. In other words, with sufficient time, it is advisable to prefer a deviation strategy (a shock allowing to change the course of the asteroid), to a strategy of disturbance (an explosion, which if it deviates the course of the asteroid, will also create many fragments).

Anticipating the risks of such an impact nevertheless requires knowing not only the size of the asteroid, but also its course towards Earth and its composition. Suffice to say that such studies take time. To better study asteroids, NASA must launch, in 2026, the NEO Surveyor, an infrared space telescope, whose mission will consist of drawing up an inventory of near-Earth objects likely to threaten the Earth.

DART: a first mission to deflect an asteroid

So fortunately, we are still far from testing the effectiveness of a nuclear bomb on an asteroid, NASA for its part begins to anticipate the risks: in November 2021, the American agency launched the DART mission, Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Double asteroid deflection test), the goal of which is to deflect the course of an asteroid by crushing a probe on it. NASA scientists will crash DART, a 676 kg spacecraft, between September 25 and October 1, 2022 on the asteroid Dimorphos, a small satellite with a diameter of 163 meters, of the binary asteroid Didymos. The data from the collision will be observed by a nanosatellite as well as by terrestrial observatories and will make it possible to gauge the influence of the kinetic impact on the orbit of Dimorphos around Didymos.

In 2023, two years after the NASA mission, it is ESA, the European space agency, which will in turn launch the Hera satellite. This one will have to approach the binary asteroid Didymos to study how the impact of DART modified the orbit of Dimorphos.

Far from a “Hit or miss” to the Armageddon, NASA and ESA are therefore working jointly in planetary defense by attempting to contain the threats linked to near-Earth asteroids. And the two agencies are clear on the subject: no known asteroid will endanger the blue planet for more than a century. Even the asteroid Bénou, one of the most likely to hit Earth, shouldn’t be in trouble for a while: the most likely impact, calculated on the afternoon of September 24, 2182, only has one chance. over 2700 to occur. A figure that will certainly be refined over time. No doubt that by then the space agencies will have found a way to get rid of the problem.