Javier Pastore on Lionel Messi: “We will see the real Messi in the second part of the championship”

Lionel Messi was only a shadow of himself last Friday during PSG’s victory against Lille (2-1). Replaced at half-time by Mauro Icardi due to muscle discomfort, the “Pulga” is absent for the trip to Leipzig on Wednesday, on behalf of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. Two days before this match, Javier Pastore wanted to reassure the performance of his compatriot, who arrived in the capital club this summer.

“I’m not surprised that his debut in Ligue 1 is difficult, it’s normal, it’s the first time he’s changed clubs, the former PSG midfielder (2011-2018) explained to beIN Sports on Monday. It’s all new to him. These are new people he didn’t know, a league he didn’t know, teams he had never played against. He needs a few months to adjust. But the quality, he has it, in the Champions League, he shows that he is still present. It is a competition that he knows, players that he has already faced many times. “





The new Elche player is categorical: “Leo will find his place in this team” and “we will see the real Messi in the second part of the championshipSince the start of the season, the six-time Ballon d’Or has not yet scored in the league but has nevertheless found the net three times in the Champions League (a goal against Manchester City and a brace against Leipzig If the Argentinian continues in this competition and allows his team to go to the end, the supporters will not take it against him if he lacks consistency in the league.

