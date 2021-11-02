Jean-Jacques Goldman: Rare confidences of his daughter Caroline on her brother Michael

Jean-Jacques Goldman had six children, among whom are five daughters, two born from his first marriage with Catherine Morlet, Caroline and Nina, and three with his current wife Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier, Maya, Kimi and Rose. Her one and only boy is Michael, from her first marriage. In the pages of Figaro, he is entitled to his portrait asentrepreneur like no other.

Michael Goldman bears the first name of one of Jean-Jacques’ relatives, his great accomplice in music, Michael Jones. What to be predestined to be, like his dad, a figure in music? At 42, he established himself not as a musician but as a business leader: he created MyMajorCompany and Tipeee, two companies based on the crowfunding. Proud of his career, he assumes that his surname has opened doors for him, but has not used it to roam the evenings. This geek 42-year-old is satisfied with his computer and his vinyls. “I have little social life“, recognizes Michael Goldman in the pages of Figaro. Since his childhood, Michael Goldman has chosen the card of normality. Or almost. At each new school year, the daily tells, the school officials organized an autograph session so as not to be bothered with requests moved the rest of the year.





It is his older sister Caroline, a child psychiatrist, who will best describe this discreet boss and father: “On the one hand, he enjoys extraordinary social skills, he is intelligent, cultured, impactful and above all extremely funny. All this gives it a precious social charm. And, on the other hand, it’s basically a hermit. He enjoys being surrounded by screens, history books, listening to music and dining alone.“Finally, like his father who managed to escape the throes of celebrity despite an immense fame by settling in London in particular, Michael Goldman prefers his private circle to which he is very loyal. For the magazine Management in 2016, he confided: “My ambition is to be happy in what I do, at work and in my personal life. So yes, so far, I have succeeded.“

An accomplishment that does not go without trials and pitfalls. Schooled at the Alsatian School where he obtained a bac ES, he abandoned his studies in economics in 1999, he had to build himself professionally without an academic path. The premises of My Major Company, a company co-founded with its partner Simon Istolainen, were burgled in 2018, criminals seizing sensitive data … Recently, Tipeee has been controversial for having financed the controversial documentary Hold-up.