Jean-Luc Lemoine talks about his galley to get vaccinated!

It could have been a sketch, but it is the obstacle course that Jean-Luc Lemoine went through to be vaccinated against the Covid. Guest of Philippe Vandel on Europe 1, the comedian explained the difficulties he encountered to obtain his QR code …
“I struggled, but got the vaccine.” It’s a “funny mishap” that Jean-Luc Lemoine told Philippe Vandel on the airwaves of Europe 1 this Monday, November 1 about his vaccination against Covid-19. “I point to the vaccination center and I am told: ‘ah I am warning you, Mr. Lemoine, it will not be the same as the first dose’. I say: ‘But this is my first dose’. We realize that someone was vaccinated in Marseille with my name, my Sécu number, five days before me“, confided in Media culture the 51-year-old comedian currently on the bill for his one-man-show Raw.
“It was a disaster”
“They didn’t want to vaccinate me. I had to prove that I was Jean-Luc Lemoine “, revealed the former columnist of Cyril Hanouna who now officiates on France 3 at the presentation of Saturday to laugh about it. “I made a bad joke, they said, ‘Oh that’s him, that’s the real one'”, he added with humor. However, in reality, it turned out to be much more complicated to succeed in getting vaccinated and especially to obtain the health pass, which has become essential to access many places such as theaters. Jean-Luc Lemoine would have taken more than a month to obtain the famous QR code. “It took five weeks to prove it was me, otherwise I didn’t have a QR code, it was a disaster “, confided the artist on Europe 1.
“It’s back to normal, we found the person”
This identity theft worried Philippe Vandel, concerned about the security of his digital data. But the journalist was reassured by the comic. “Finally, it was back to normal, we found the person”, concluded Jean-Luc Lemoine. A funny anecdote that happened in mid-May, two weeks before he told it on Twitch to former Motus presenter Thierry Beccaro. “I have a flying paper, I am not in the database. I have to settle this before the second injection because otherwise I cannot have the QR code “, he had explained. Fortunately, a situation has since returned to normal.
