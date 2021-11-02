Jeffrey Epstein case: the boss of the British bank Barclays leaves his post

After Bill Gates and Prince Andrew, it is Jes Staley’s turn to be caught up by his links with Jeffrey Epstein, the former American investor, now deceased, accused of sex crimes. This Monday, November 1, the British bank Barclays announced the hasty resignation of its boss.

In a statement, the company said Jes Staley intends to challenge the preliminary findings of an investigation launched by Britain’s two main financial regulators, the FCA and the PRA. The investigations focused in particular on how Jes Staley spoke to his group about his past business ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

As a reminder, the latter was accused of trafficking in minors. Between 2002 and 2005 at least, he allegedly brought very young girls, some as young as 14, to his Manhattan and Palm Beach residences “to engage in sexual acts with him, after which he gave them hundreds. dollars in cash ”. Indicted, he committed suicide in prison in August 2019.

However, in the 2000s, Jes Staley, at the time at the head of the private bank JPMorgan, had developed a business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In February 2020, at the time of the opening of the investigation of the FCA and the PRA, this 64-year-old American had apologized, admitting to having rubbed shoulders with the sexual predator until the summer or fall of 2015. ” With what we know now, I deeply regret having had any connection with Jeffrey, ”said Jes Staley. At the time, Barclays had then renewed his confidence in him.





Stock market fall

This Monday, November 1, the British bank is also said to be “disappointed” to see its leader resign. In a statement, she said the investigation by financial regulators “makes no finding that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes.” The board of directors underlines that the American “has managed the Barclays group successfully since December 2015, with commitment and competence”.

At the end of October, the bank announced a net profit group share quadrupled to 5.3 billion pounds over the first nine months of the year. Accompanied by a “record” performance in the third quarter, thanks to the recovery of the economy. On Monday, however, the title of Barclays on the London Stock Exchange fell 2.03% to 198.14 pence.

Jes Staley is not the first to be blamed for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Among the personalities singled out is Prince Andrew. The second son of Queen Elizabeth II is the subject of a complaint for sexual assault, filed by Virginia Giuffre in the United States. Bill Gates, American billionaire and ex-boss of Microsoft, also admitted to having made “a huge mistake” by meeting Jeffrey Epstein whom he was dating, in order to raise funds for his philanthropic activities.

Finally, the French Jean-Luc Brunel, founder of the modeling agency Karin Models, is suspected of having spotted young women for the financier. Last September, he was indicted in an investigation in Paris for rape and sexual assault. Previously, Jean-Luc Brunel had already been indicted twice: for rape of a minor over 15 years old at the end of June and for the same count and sexual harassment, in December 2020.