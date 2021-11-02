Jenifer sublime, her look is worth a fortune, here is the price …

Jenifer: While this Saturday, October 30, 2021, TF1 celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the Star Academy, many former candidates and professors were of course present for the event. An evening during which Jenifer has also made a lot of talk about her because of the outfit she wore. Indeed, the pretty brunette has drawn a style at a rather prohibitive price! Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Star Academy : a party night for which Jenifer presents a dress that is worth a fortune!

A highly anticipated meeting

This Saturday, October 30, 2021, TF1 had decided to put the small dishes in the big ones in order to celebrate the twenty years of its famous program the Star Academy. It has been two decades since the reality TV show appeared on the screens of French television. A totally innovative concept in which apprentice singers were locked in the castle of Dammarie-lès-Lys to perfect their technique in various fields. A first edition which had also made it possible to discover the pretty face, but also the talent of the young Jenifer, still a novice at the time.

Indeed, all fans of the Star Academy obviously remember the victory of the one who would later become an essential voice of French song. Since his passage in the program, Jenifer has indeed had a very good career which has allowed him to chain success. It was therefore logical that this birthday party took place in his presence. A show during which a large number of other candidates were of course in the game. Viewers were thus able to recognize personalities such as Nolwenn Leroy, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Houcine Camara, Sophia Tajine, Mario and many more. On the presentation side, who other than Nikos Aliagas to work as master of ceremonies?

A hint of nostalgia

This evening will in any case have allowed us to dive back into an already distant past. Twenty years already that this reality TV show was indeed making its appearance to the delight of the public. It is thus necessary to recall to what extent the craze was important from first broadcasts of the Star Academy. The show managed to win the hearts of a large number of viewers who grew in number every week. A touching memory for those who were behind their small screen, but of course also for the candidates who had the chance to compete. Among these, Jennifer tops the list.





Indeed, Jenifer owes a lot to the Star Academy and she seems to recognize it. Overnight, she became a real celebrity to the point of filling huge concert halls and selling a multitude of albums. Obviously very grateful for the chance given to her, she takes advantage of her time on the set of this special event to send a moving message to all those she may have met during this adventure: “Thank you, it’s thanks to everyone around me, the public obviously, but also the teachers who taught me all this. My comrades too, who have always been very encouraging, also benevolent ”.

Jenifer: A goddess in gala dress

In any case, if Jenifer’s statement had the power to move the audience, her outfit also received all the attention. The pretty brunette has indeed chosen to wear a set far from being within the reach of all budgets. As for her dress, the Corsican of origin has chosen a magnificent creation in floral print from the house of Yves Saint-Laurent. A little madness billed at more than 2,500 euros in stores. Ultimately, it is therefore a piece that will not be part of all wardrobes for next season. However, Jenifer was far from stopping there for this evening of Dance with the stars. Indeed, she also put the package at the level of the shoes.

Jenifer did opt for a pair of the brand’s high-heeled sandals Casadei. A superb realization in leather which displays a price of 620 euros. In summary, the singer did not look at the expense to be the most beautiful on this highly anticipated anniversary. However, it should be noted that given his notoriety, the artist may not have had to spend this amount since it is traditional for haute couture houses to lend outfits to artists free of charge during important events. . Therefore, no one can really say if Jenifer really took out her blue, gold or even black card …



