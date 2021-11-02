Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite for their children

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bumped into each other for a few moments this weekend, as they accompanied their kids on a Halloween candy hunt.

There hasn’t really been a photo officially showing them together yet. But this weekend, while their children were celebrating Halloween, Jennifer Garner bumped into her ex-husband Ben Affleck with his partner Jennifer Lopez in a residential area of ​​Malibu.

According to “Page Six”, which published Monday, November 1, 2021 photos showing them separately, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were with their sons Samuel (9 years old) and Max (13 years old), both in disguise and leading the traditional candy hunt, when the small group came face to face with Jennifer Garner, for her part accompanied by a friend.





“They wanted to enjoy a family weekend”

“Everyone gets along well, and the priority is always the children. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted their kids to have a wonderful Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go on a candy hunt together. It made sense for everyone to go there. Ben is still working (Monday) so they wanted to enjoy a family weekend, ”an informant told“ People ”magazine. The source clarified that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had already met during a morning to spend time with their children.

The former couple, who are also parents of Violet (soon 16) and Seraphina (12), announced their breakup in 2015 after ten years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2018. For her part, Jennifer Lopez divorced in 2014 from the father of her twins. She and Ben Affleck had dated for the first time between 2002 and 2004 before the latter’s marriage to Jennifer Garner.

