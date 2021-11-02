Jessica Simpson, “unrecognizable”, reveals a shock photo of her to talk about her fight against alcoholism (PHOTO)

This Monday, November 1, Jessica Simpson surprised her millions of subscribers on Instagram by revealing a photo of her on which she is unrecognizable. A photo to lift the veil on his biggest fight: the one waged against alcohol addiction.
Actress, singer, stylist… At 41, Jessica simpson is part of this generation of American personalities who have left their mark on the general public. And like his peers, like Paris Hilton Where Lindsay Lohan, the pretty blonde has more than once made the front pages of the tabloid press, especially through her tumultuous love stories with the actor and singer Nick lachey, Where John mayer. Erected to the rank of sex symbol for several years, her physique too has been scrutinized, analyzed, judged for too long. Today, Jessica simpson is the mother of three children, fruit of her love affair with the former American football player Eric Johnson, with whom she married in 2014. And it is alongside her family that the star braved her old demons, like her explained it this November 1st.
Jessica Simpson’s Old Demons
While no one expected it, Jessica simpson shocked her millions of Instagram followers by revealing a photo of her. The puffy face, the haggard look, the face of the bad days, the star is only the shadow of herself. A cliché which, as she explains, dates from November 1, 2017, and which highlights “an unrecognizable version“of herself. In legend, Jessica Simpson engaged like never before in a long text, thus revealing her fight.”I knew at that very moment that I would allow myself to reclaim my light, win over my internal battle for self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this, i had to stop drinking alcohol (…) I was exhausted“she wrote.
“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism”
Unfortunately, like many other stars, Jessica Simpson has fallen in the hell of addictions. And it took him four long years to come back up the hill: “Can’t believe it’s been 4 years! Looks like maybe 2. I think that’s a good thing“she congratulates herself today. From now on, the star wants more than anything to raise awareness around alcoholism:”There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the alcoholic label. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to come to terms with failure, pain, breakage, and self-sabotage. Alcohol consumption was not the problem. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.” After having “accepted” his own “fears“Jessica Simpson is another woman, as she herself concludes:”I’m free.“