Johnson, Biden, Bezos and the others… Private jets make Glasgow cough

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 11/02/2021 at 7:38 p.m.

Updated on 11/02/2021 at 19:42

Many participants in the COP26 in Glasgow have reached Scotland by means of polluting private jets very expensive in fuel, which is messy for a summit where everyone calls for efforts to face climate change

Aviation is in the crosshairs of conservationists. But many of those who had chosen the train to get to COP26 on Sunday had to fall back on this much more polluting mode of travel, due to an interruption in rail traffic between London and Glasgow on Sunday following the fall of ‘a tree on a catenary.

Others have preferred the private jet to the plane to get to Glasgow, and this traffic jam in the Scottish sky has been the joy of social networks since the opening of COP26 on Sunday.

A swarm of gourmet private jets are heading to Glasgow to take the leaders who will discuss climate change there. The phone is broken? pic.twitter.com/DeALeLsdMc – André Arthur (@ AndreAr94310915) October 31, 2021

An average private jet trip emits 10 times more greenhouse gases per person than the same trip on an economy class flight, and 150 times more than a train trip, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. The English daily calculated that journeys during the COP26 will therefore produce more greenhouse gases than 1,600 Scots burn in a year.

More than 400 private jets have been identified, an incessant ballet that causes disorder. Witness the return by plane Sunday, November 1 of Boris Johnson. After calling for efforts against global warming at COP26, the British Prime Minister returned to London by plane, a means of transport much more polluting than the train, pushing Downing Street to justify himself on Monday.





Bad example

Coming directly from the G20 meeting in Rome on Sunday, the conservative leader had joined Scotland, where a UN conference is being held until November 12, which is crucial for the future of the planet, on board the official Airbus of the government, in the colors of the Union Jack. He used the same device to return to London on Tuesday, Downing Street said, after warning that if COP26 failed to step up efforts to limit global warming, “our children […] will not forgive us ”.

“It is important that the Prime Minister can move in the country and we face significant time constraints”, justified the spokesman for Boris Johnson, questioned by journalists in Glasgow. “The fuel we use is sustainable and emissions offset as well,” he insisted.

Glasgow is a full hour by plane from London, but the journey can take over five hours by train.

Other leaders have also been singled out for their poorly ecological trips, firstly US President Joe Biden, whose convoy at the G20 in Rome totaled more than 80 vehicles, including his highly fuel-intensive official car, nicknamed “The Beast” (“The beast “).

“Boris Johnson rightly warns that the world is at“ one minus midnight ”in terms of climate change,” responded Mohamed Adow, director of the NGO Power Shift Africa, who believes that the train would therefore have been more appropriate.

He recalled that the British government had this week lowered the tax on short flights, to the chagrin of environmentalists. “Maybe if the government used taxes on domestic flights to improve its rail infrastructure, low-carbon modes of transport would be easier, cheaper and more widely used.”