Journalist Samuel Etienne banned from Twitch for a butt photo: “So we came back to 1961”

For showing an article with a photo of the buttocks as part of his press review, Samuel Etienne was banned from Twitch. What to leave circumspect the journalist, who denounced this Monday, November 1 a rule applied without intelligence.

Samuel Etienne deprived of Twitch. The journalist and host of France Television was banned for three days from the popular streaming platform for young people. A sanction that he himself announced on Twitter this Monday, November 1, detailing in passing the curious reasons that led to his sidelining.

The buttocks of 1961 are still scandalous today

And it is a photo of the buttocks which is at the origin of the ban. Every morning, Samuel Etienne offers his subscribers a press review on Twitch. A format far from the codes of television news, but which deals with the main information published in the daily newspapers. This Friday, October 29, the journalist put forward a long dossier from the Parisian devoted to the representation of sex on French television, from its creation to the present day. A subject “substantive, serious, documented, intelligent, cultivated”, said the main interested party.

Except that during this press review, Samuel Etienne made the article appear on the screen, which includes among other things a photo taken from a 1961 film. A pair of buttocks which, at the time, had scandalous. On Twitch, things haven’t really changed since the platform started a sanction procedure from there.

A rule, to be fair, must be applied intelligently. This was not the case here

“So we came back to 1961. Twitch is an American company and its rule applies here. Recalling the recent censorship by the social networks of great painters, who had confused them with pornography, said Samuel Etienne on his Twitter account. A rule, to be fair, must be applied intelligently. This was not the case here. I regret it. “