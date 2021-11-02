Journalist Samuel Etienne banned from Twitch since yesterday for showing a sexual image during one of his direct

It’s a rant pushed on Twitter. Last night, Samuel Etienne posted a series of several messages on the social network to announce to his subscribers that he is banned, for three days, from Twitch. “Last Friday, as part of my daily press review # LaMatinéeEstTienne, I review the morning papers, as usual, including the newspaper Le Parisien”, begins the journalist who has resumed since the start of his direct after a interruption of several months.

“In particular a substantive, serious, documented, intelligent, cultivated article on the evolution of the representation of sex on French television, from its creation to the present day (…) Among the photos in this article (we are talking about du Parisien, no Playboy, I remind you), a screenshot of a 1961 film, “The execution”, where you can see the buttocks of an actress. Scandal at the time! will lead to the birth of the famous “white square”, adds Samuel Etienne.





It is this photo which led to the ban for three days of the host of “Questions for a champion” from the platform. “So we went back to 1961. Twitch is an American company and its rule applies here. Recalling the recent censorship by the social networks of great painters, who had confused them with pornography,” continues t he on Twitter. And to conclude: “A rule, to be fair, must be applied intelligently. This was not the case here. I regret it. But I will be happy to meet you on Friday”.