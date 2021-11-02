Karine Le Marchand based in Aix

Officially single, Karine Le Marchand would actually live a beautiful love story in secret.

At 53, the host of Love is in the meadow, a new episode of which will be broadcast this 1 ?? November would have “taken a great decision which fills her with happiness”.

Everything would have “started with a thunderbolt”, reports France Dimanche, which returns in its number dated October 27 on the acquisition of its ruined country house not far from Aix-en-Province, in the Bouches-du-Rhône . It is currently under renovation.





At the same time, it is about the state of complicity, perhaps even the relationship of Karine Le Marchand with Stéphane Plaza, who also visited this famous country house in order to give his opinion in his capacity as a professional in stone.

For France Dimanche, however, it could be something else.

“To assess the potential of the property or to settle there with the one he has presented for so long as his confidante?” “Asks the weekly, even asking if their friendship has finally taken a new step to lead to a love story?

“That’s all we wish for these beautiful souls who would have found each other so well.”

