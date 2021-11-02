Kate Middleton sublime in blue: the Duchess dazzles with the royal family

On Monday November 1, 2021, Kate Middleton attended an official reception for COP 26 delegates in Glasgow, Scotland. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge had opted for a magnificent blue dress.
Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the queen of style! At each of his appearances, the duchess of cambridge is noted for its elegance. Mobilized for the planet, it was only natural that the mother of three attended a reception for members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, which aims to help business leaders create sustainable development solutions. For the latter, Prince William’s wife had opted for a long cobalt dress with long sleeves and a pair of navy blue heels. While she does not appear to have worn this dress in public before, it is said to be from an old collection and is therefore not new. An appropriate decision on the part of the one who likes to recycle her outfits, given the theme of the evening, eco-consciousness …
For their last stop of the evening, Kate Middleton and the prince william went to an official reception for COP 26 delegates where they joined the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the father and mother-in-law of the Duke of Cambridge, the prince charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. While Elizabeth II was originally due to join them for the event, it was due to her state of health that she addressed the assembly through a video message. In the latter, the 95-year-old monarch also expressed her pride in Princes Charles and William. “It is a source of great pride for me that the primary role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet continues through the work of our eldest son, Charles, and his eldest son, William. I couldn’t be prouder of them“she said.
Kate Middleton’s warning about the environment
A few days earlier, the Duchess of Cambridge was present at the first edition of the Earthshot Prize. While the latter’s mission is to show the work of people who bring “solutions to help the environment“, Kate Middleton had confided:”We are robbing our children of the future they deserve. A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures our physical and mental health, and helps feed our families. But for too long we have neglected our wild spaces. And now we are faced with a number of problems. If we don’t act now, we will definitely destabilize our planet.“
