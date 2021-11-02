Kate Middleton teases Prince William: glamorous outing and … dead larvae at the rendezvous!

The appearance of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, once again blew the audience away! Prince William’s wife was by his side at the reception at Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow for Earthshot First Prize winners and finalists on the sidelines of COP26 on November 1, 2021. She was as chic and sophisticated as she was laid back , with the royal family, perfectly fulfilling its role. A few hours earlier, her husband and she, still animated by their good English humor, were in an association of scouts, to make them aware of climate change.

Alongside Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kate and William attended the Earthshots awards ceremony. This global environmental award was designed by the couple’s foundation to encourage change and help fix our planet for the next ten years. Protecting and preserving nature, the air and the ocean, eliminating waste and combating climate change, these are the objectives of the winners of the Earthshots awards, which will be awarded annually until 2030.





This November 1, they had the joy of meeting the winners in person. For this event, the Duchess chose an outfit in wool crepe signed Eponine, a royal blue and Rupert Sanderson shoes. Her hair tied in an elegant bun, she was more than glamorous as usual, not to mention her sense of humor. Indeed, not far from German Chancellor Angela Merkel or Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, Kate Middleton made the guests laugh by placing under the prince’s nose a container with dead larvae, intended to feed the cattle.

The audience was able to listen to and see the video message from Queen Elizabeth II, recorded on Friday, October 29, which urged the whole world to take action to save the planet. Her health weakened in recent days, she was unable to attend COP26. However, she still wanted to muster her strength to deliver this powerful message, proving her incredible strength at 95.