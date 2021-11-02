Khazri, his post, the silence of the leaders … Puel says more

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’ editorial on the management of hope Bilal Benkhedim

Goal ! : Claude, how do you feel about the draw in Metz?

Claude PUEL: We did not get into the game very well. We have suffered too much. There were situations and this free kick on the opening scoring. Fortunately, Wahbi quickly got us back on track with a superb goal, a superb initiative. He often tries this gesture and on this match it was very useful to us.

You dominated the game, especially in the second half …

Yes. We were better situated, with better blankets. We took the ascendancy physically but it’s a shame not to have materialized. He didn’t miss much. We could have capitalized, even if the Messins also had a situation at the end.

Is this a good point in the end?

It is a point taken outside. Neither team does well, but there was still a great solidarity, a willingness to undertake. The state of mind is superb at the moment. We must continue and find the opening.

Khazri is already at 7 goals. Luckily he’s here …

Wahbi has been very important since the start of the season. He fully plays his role of leader in the field and that brings us a lot.

Is his lob the best goal you’ve seen?

It is one of the most beautiful, of course. The strike is super well balanced, super well taken. He saw the space, he stepped forward and he fired. It’s a great goal.

Your management remains in the shadows. Do you have any news from him?

Sure. There are regular meetings. Scheduled meetings, not crisis meetings as I have read.





Has your case been discussed?

No. Never.

So you don’t feel threatened?

Listen, I’ve been receiving this kind of question for several weeks … But what interests me is that my group is not giving up. In Metz we lost Yvan Neyou very quickly, we conceded the opener, but there was a reaction, we equalized quickly. We’re still here. We don’t give up. In very difficult circumstances we had a good match against Angers. By suffocating them, making 17 shots. At some point, this group has to be rewarded.