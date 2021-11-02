More

    Kimpembe launched an auction to help Haiti

    Since many years, PSG and its players come to the aid of people in need and in precarious situations. If the capital club is very active via its PSG Foundation, players also support through different associations. And for some time, PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe has launched his own associationSTRONG3R – in order to help the children of its region (Beaumont-sur-Oise). Very affected by recent events in Haiti (natural disasters, political, economic and institutional crises), mother’s country of origin, the Titi is also taking action to help internationally.


    This Monday, the French international was present at a gala and has partnered with Doctors Without Borders to help the Haitian population. Thereby, an auction has been set up (November 1-8) on the platform drouotonline.com with 39 objects belonging to artists and athletes, like the shirts of Kylian Mbappé, Marquinhos or even Karim Benzema and Kevin De Bruyne. Yesterday evening, some PSG players were invited to this evening like Alexandre Letellier, Thilo Kehrer, Danilo Pereira, Abdou Diallo, Rafinha, Idrissa Gueye and Colin Dagba.


