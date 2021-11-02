More

    Kingsley Coman campaigns for Robert Lewandowski

    Bayern Munich played against Benfica. Largely winner of the Lisbon club, as part of the fourth day of the Champions League (5-2), the Bavarian club is already guaranteed to be first in its group, ahead of Barcelona, ​​Benfica and Kiev. While the German Champion’s attack was more than effective on Tuesday night, Kingsley Coman, author of an assist for Robert Lewandowski, felt that the Polish striker largely deserved to have the Ballon d’Or.


    “Yes, of course. Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d’Or for this season and for the season before. For everything he has done, he is the one who deserves it ”, he explained, before admitting that Bayern Munich were “A team that had a lot of fun. We have a very offensive team that achieves high pressure. We also hope to give a lot of pleasure to the fans ”, added the French international after the meeting, at the microphone of bein Sports.


