Koh-Lanta: A former finalist disfigured by blows, impressive images

Koh Lanta is certainly one of the most physically demanding shows, but for some candidates that is clearly not enough! Lucie Bertaud almost won the TF1 show last spring since it reached the final. The ultra-sporty young woman set herself a great challenge when she left since she decided to resume her career in MMA, this very violent practice which mixes several different fighting styles. She also had a new fight against the Venezuelan Karla Benitez last Saturday November 30 at the Zénith in Paris.

During this confrontation against an athlete much more experienced than her, Lucie Bertaud was not unworthy and even if her experience in Koh Lanta was very trying, she showed that she had returned to a very good physical level, playing on a par with her opponent. Unfortunately for her, the former candidate suffered many nudging in the right eye. Repeated injuries that ended up getting the better of her since the fight was interrupted by Technical knockout, signifying at the same time the defeat of the 36-year-old brunette. Very banged up at the end of the fight, she still wanted to answer questions from RMC Sport journalists. The opportunity to realize the extent of the damage to his face.





My eye was starting to close so I could only see one eye

Lucid and a good loser despite a face completely disfigured by the blows, Lucie Bertaud was able to find the words after this infuriating defeat. “She still has 35 fights, I have 5. 30 fights of difference, it was ambitious from the base as a challenge”, she explains, grateful that her opponent had “the right strategy”. Regarding her facial injury, it seemed complicated for her to continue in this state. “After a while my eye started to close, so I could only see with one eye”, indicates the French fighter.