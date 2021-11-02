Kylie Minogue continues her path in the wine industry with a new partnership in the Var

The Australian singer launched, in May 2020 for her 52nd birthday, her brand “Kylie”. It has just signed a partnership with the Château Sainte-Roseline in Les Arcs-sur-Argens, in the Var.

Kylie Minogue is one of the long list of international celebrities who have entered the wine business. In May 2020, for her 52nd birthday, the Australian singer released her brand “Kylie”, from which several successful vintages emerged, including a Côtes-de-Provence found in supermarkets in France. Faced with the very good reception of the public, it has now signed a partnership with the Château Sainte-Roseline in Les Arcs-sur-Argens, in the Var, announces Le Figaro.

Our colleagues specify that the star has already sold “2.3 million bottles in his name” around the world. Among the references offered, prosecco, sauvignon blanc, merlot, chardonnay, rosé … With Château Sainte-Roseline, the artist and businesswoman will release a new rosé. “It is a table rosé, not an aperitif, because it is very delicate and fruity. In Côtes-de-Provence, of course. Kylie Minogue has developed it with our in-house oenologist. She has come several times. to the property, “an employee told Parisian. Side prices, it will take 28 euros for the bottle of 75 centilitres, and 56 euros for the magnum.





French rosé and vegan wine

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s rosé is surely one of the most famous celebrity wines – it has also been produced in the Var, in their estate at Château de Miraval, since 2012.

In 2018, the American rocker Jon Bon Jovi also embarked on French wine by partnering with Gérard Bertrand, the most powerful winegrower in Languedoc, to sell a high-end rosé.

Actress Cameron Diaz has launched Avaline, a brand of “natural” wines, certified vegan and organic, in collaboration with entrepreneur Katherine Power. And Sarah Jessica Parker, star of Sex And The City, worked closely with New Zealand brand Invivo to release its own Sauvignon Blanc.