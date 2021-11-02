Lââm announces the sudden death of her husband Robert Suber

Singer Lââm announced sad news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2. Her husband Robert Suber is dead.

She is devastated. The singer Lââm made a terrible announcement this Tuesday, November 2. Her husband, Robert Suber, to whom she had been married since September 1996, has died. It was on her Instagram account that she announced the sad news. In the caption of a photo of her husband, the singer wrote: “My husband forever. Rip Suber. I love you“. A few minutes later, she shared another snapshot on which she appears in his company. For now, the causes of his death are not known. In the comments, Lââm was able to count on the support of his subscribers who sent him a lot of courage but also on public figures. “All my strength! Thoughts and condolences “, commented Xavier Delarue. “I think so hard of you“, affirmed Lola Dubini. There is also Willy denzey or Elodie Frégé who paid a final tribute to Robert Suber. Messages that must have pleased the main concerned.

They were inseparable. It was in September 1996 that Lââm married Robert Suber, a music producer. Both were very discreet about their private life but they did not hesitate to do some confidences over the years. The singer had notably confessed in an Instagram post that her marriage was “the poorest marriage in France“. The reason ? “We didn’t have a dime“, she had confided to her subscribers on the occasion of their 20 wedding anniversary. During an interview in 2009, she did not hesitate to praise the man who shares his life.”He is the ideal man. He has humor, he is handsome … Faithful and honest men like him, there are not many. I couldn’t live without him“, she first explained before adding: “It has been twelve years since we were married and we are still so in love. 70% of my success, I owe it to him. My success is his success“, she had concluded.

Lââm and Robert Suber: why have they never had children?

While Lââm and Robert Suber have spun perfect love for many years, they never wanted to have children. “I don’t want a child. I love children but I find that it takes courage to do it today“, first revealed the singer to Non Stop People. “There are so many unhappy children that I prefer to take care of unhappy children“, she had concluded.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge