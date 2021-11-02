Lab – Apple MacBook Pro M1 vs PC: what performance on battery?

4

Apple claims loud and clear that its new MacBook Pro M1 Pro and Max experience no performance loss when running on battery power. We wanted to verify by putting them in front of PCs equipped with Intel, AMD and Nvidia GeForce.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 (M1 Pro 10/16)



We have just passed SoC M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 and Intel Core i9 processors on our benchmark to compare them. Apple has hit hard by competing with the best models of the competition, even if some software is not in its favor. Recommended article: However, we do know that the performance of Intel / AMD processors and Nvidia graphics cards drops when a computer is running on battery power. Apple maintains that its new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 do not suffer any loss in this sense, which would shake up the habits of users by offering them much more mobility. So we wanted to check if Apple’s claims are correct and how much the performance of laptops is affected when unplugged from their AC outlet. We used the same computers as before for this article, namely: A Lenovo Legion 7S equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 32 GB of RAM

An MSI Z16 Creator with an Intel Core i9-11980HK, an RTX 3060 also and 32 GB of RAM

An Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Pro (10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores) with 32 GB of RAM

The Legion 7S under CineBench R23.



Apple vs AMD vs Intel In all of the tests we performed, the Lenovo Legion 7S and the MSI Creator Z16 were largely impacted when running on battery power. Synthetic benchmark scores are 20 to 40% lower for AMD, while processing times in real 3D, video or photo applications are approximately 20 to 35% longer. On the Intel PC, it is a little better with some software and less good with others. The losses are also strong with working hours rising from 15 to 55%.

In synthetic benchmarks, the scores are significantly lower on battery for the MSI and the Lenovo.

If we compare the processing times by activating hardware acceleration on Blender, Premiere and Photoshop, it is even worse. Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards operate at slow speed and in the worst case, we spend around 5 min of processing on Premiere with the Lenovo Legion at almost 25 min (i.e. 446% increase)! So it seems that unlike the MSI Z16 Creator, the Lenovo Legion hardly takes advantage of its GPU on Premiere when unplugged, a problem with drivers or Lenovo’s deliberate desire to save battery.

When running on battery power, the MacBook Pro doesn’t waver.

At Apple, the results are so close on battery and unplugged (not even a 1% difference in the majority of cases) that we can consider that the difference is not significant. By calculating our overall CPU index, we can see how unplugging the different models affects performance.

Intel and AMD PCs perform much worse when unplugged.

For those who would like more details on the results obtained, here is the detail for each software:











10 images

Autonomy in intensive use Secondly, we evaluated the autonomy of these PCs and Macs in full stress test on CineBench R23. Because if Apple’s laptops do not drop in speed, it seems interesting to us to see if this has a more marked impact on autonomy than for laptops. Here are our results:

The MacBook Pro M1 is doing better and without losing performance.

Compared to our two test PCs, the MacBook Pro 16 M1 Pro lasts a little more than half an hour, which is appreciable. This result is all the more interesting since, as we have shown, this is also done with performance similar to that obtained on the mains, which is not the case with laptops. So, obviously, the autonomy as such is not huge, the MacBook Pro having lasted just over two hours, or about eight times less than in conventional use (video, navigation). But we must not lose sight of the fact that this is an extreme use case not necessarily representative of “professional” use on the move. However, this makes it possible to consider using the device for half a day for use combining heavy tasks and conventional tasks, without the need for an electrical outlet nearby.

The three computers in full stress test.