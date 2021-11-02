Lab – The autonomy of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 remains average

3

We have started our tests on Xiaomi’s new electric scooter, the Mi Electric Scooter 3. The opportunity for us to check whether the autonomy of the machine does not suffer too much from the use of a more powerful motor.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 Introductory price 449 €



Presented last July, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 electric scooter has been available since the end of October 2021 in France. This model clearly does not revolutionize the range of electric scooters of the Chinese brand, and even less the market. However, we were curious to see what the combination of the 300W motor (600W peak) of the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and the 275Wh battery of the Mi Electric Scooter 1S looked like. To assess the endurance of Scooter 3, we went to our test cycle path, which winds through the Luberon. A relatively flat journey, dotted with a few marked hills, and carried out by a temperature of 18 ° C by a 65 kg pilot. A heavier user, a more hilly ride or a lower temperature are all factors that can negatively influence the range of the electric scooter. The Mi Electric Scooter 3 can drive at a maximum of 25 km / h, a limit imposed by law in France. We were able to drive 23 km on a single charge with the Chinese machine. A distance less than that promised by Xiaomi, which speaks of 30 km of autonomy. As often, the figures put forward by the brands of electric scooters are unrealistic since the measurements are made on the flat and at a speed lower than the maximum speed.

Although disappointing in absolute terms, this range is improving compared to that of the Scooter 1S which had not reached 20 km during our test. Despite a more responsive engine, the Scooter 3 lasts a little longer than its ancestor. Nevertheless, the last mile and a half was done at a significantly reduced speed by the controller of the Xiaomi scooter. The last hectometers are covered at about fifteen kilometers per hour and with very degraded performance. Xiaomi also manages to offer correct endurance by limiting the performance of its Scooter 3 when its battery drops below 50% of its capacity. The Pablo scooter also achieves 23 km of range, but its performance – admittedly, slightly below that of the Scooter 3 – is constant from start to finish. Shorter charging time On the other hand, the charging speed of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 is more interesting. It took us 4 h 45 min to fully fill the empty battery of the Chinese electric scooter. That’s 30 minutes less than the Scooter 1S requires, and an hour and a half less than the Pro 2.