LAST MINUTE – Singer Lââm announces terrible news: her companion is dead

The singer Lââm is going through a sad period. The interpreter of “Little Sister” announced the death of her husband Robert Suber. It is through a photo posted on his Instagram account that Lââm announced the death of the one who had shared his life for 25 years … “RIP Suber! My husband forever”, legend the artist. For now, the circumstances of Robert Suber’s death are unknown. Lââm received many messages of support. “There for you, do not hesitate any schedule, day …”, declares the former candidate of reality TV Tatiana Delarue in the comments. “Oh no my Lââm”, comments Elodie Frégé, visibly in shock. “What sad news … My sincere condolences my sista. May the earth be light to him. Strength,” says singer Willy Denzey in turn.

Lââm and Robert Suber had been married for more than 25 years. “The poorest marriage in France. We didn’t have a fortune,” she said in an interview with “Closer”. He’s the ideal man. He has humor, he is handsome … There aren’t many faithful and honest men like him. I couldn’t live without him. It’s been twelve years since we were married and we are still so in love. (…) 70% of my success , it is to him that I owe it. My success is his success “.





At the microphone of Non Stop People, Lââm explained why she did not want to have children: “I do not want any. I love children but I find that it takes courage to do so today. hui. There are so many unhappy children that I prefer to take care of them “.

The two lovers shared a common passion: music. Entrepreneur in the field of culture, Robert Suber had enrolled in the art of performing arts and offered music, singing and DJ entertainment in events.

