    Laurent Baffie, his face transformed: he comes out of the silence and makes a great revelation

    Entertainment


    It had been some time since we had seen it on French television and obviously viewers were rather surprised when they recognized Laurent Baffie on the set of Laurent Ruquier’s show, We are not in bed. Long alongside Thierry Ardisson and always ready to throw a good joke, the 63-year-old comedian has been a recurring face on the small screen for many years. More withdrawn lately, he made a remarkable appearance on the talk show of France 2.


    If we have known for a while that he decided to do hair implants, the operation was particularly successful since he appeared all hairy on the set. A completely new look since he has also grown a beard, enough to surprise Internet users, many of whom were taken aback by his new appearance. If many did not manage to recognize it at the outset, they cast doubts on the nature of these changes and some accuse him of having done cosmetic surgery. Sensitive to these attacks, the television sniper wanted to react on his social networks, always in his very provocative style. “I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. For anus whitening I keep you posted.”, he says.


