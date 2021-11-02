Laurent Baffie is ironic after his change of look, which surprised viewers

Comedian Laurent Baffie presented his latest book last Saturday in We are live on France 2. But many viewers were surprised by his rather radical change of look. The person explains it on Twitter, drawing a very daring joke.
A bit less prominent on television in recent years, Laurent Baffie explores other areas where he thrives just as much. The comedian, actor and former sniper of Thierry Ardisson, for example, announced a few days ago on RTL that he was planning to make a new film. Almost 20 years after his wacky feature film The car keys, which he encouraged not to go and see with the self-mockery that characterizes him, his project would be a new UFO of the kind. In addition, these days he is publishing his tenth work, baptized The repartee guide. On the occasion of this new publication, he was invited by Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé in the show We are live (France 2), Saturday, October 30. But what was the surprise of viewers when they discovered her new look!
Change of look for Laurent Baffie
Indeed, many Internet users were surprised on Twitter by the small physical transformation of Laurent Baffie. The one we have known for more than a decade with a slightly bald head and a face always fresh shaven has decided to change his habits. It was with a three-day beard and above all a fuller haircut that he appeared on the set. Web investigators will have concluded that he had resorted to surgery to erase what could well have been apprehended as a complex. Laurent Baffie would therefore have had recourse to hair implants… On the other hand, no dyeing, it retains its salt and pepper side.
He is ironic on Twitter, with a very fat joke …
Finally noting himself that this had caused a lot of reaction on social networks, the 63-year-old director and writer came out of the silence. And it is with a maximum of grace and lightness that he gave some details on this very personal subject. He wrote on the social network to the blue bird: “I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. About anal whitening I am keeping you posted.” (sic). His very own way of moving on from now on …