Laurent Baffie unrecognizable: he explains with humor the operations he underwent

On the set of On is live, Saturday, October 30, 2021, Laurent Baffie surprised viewers. It was not his dark humor that made the headlines but rather his physical appearance. The comedian reacted to his transformation on his Twitter account, Monday, November 1, 2021.

What happened to Laurent Baffie ? This is the question that many viewers are asked during its passage in We are live, Saturday, October 30, 2021. The comedian came to present his book Guide to repartee, published by Kero on October 27, 2021 in which it lists hundreds of questions that annoy us on a daily basis by offering three possible answers. This time, it was not his dark humor that appealed to viewers but rather his physical appearance. Many wondered about his incredible transformation.

“He did something in his eyes Laurent Baffie? I barely recognized him“,”I’m shocked I didn’t recognize Laurent Baffie. He is very thin and seems to have aged suddenly. I hope he’s not sick“,”Who is the guy who looks like Bernard Lavilliers with the voice of Baffie?“,”Oh mash he had Baffie surgery? !!!“, could we read on social networks in particular. Faced with such accusations, the comedian did not hesitate to come out of silence, Monday, November 1, 2021. Through his Twitter account he launched, with humor: “I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. For the whitening of the anus I will keep you posted“.

Laurent Baffie did not lack self-mockery

As his look, the 63-year-old comedian reacted with a lot of self-mockery to the many comments he was the target of. No doubt he must have laughed a lot when he discovered the questions of Internet users. Faced with Laurent Ruquiet and Léa Salamé, Laurent Baffie remained rather calm. Contrary to his habits, he did not skid and did not drop a bomb. A situation which had to arrange the two animators.

