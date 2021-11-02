Lebanon on Monday called Saudi Arabia to “dialogueTo settle the serious diplomatic crisis born from the words of a Lebanese minister criticizing Riyadh’s military intervention in Yemen, but which turns into a standoff over pro-Iranian Hezbollah. “We want the best relations with Saudi Arabia», Assured the head of Lebanese diplomacy Abdallah Bou Habib. “But the problems between brotherly or friendly countries can only be resolved through dialogue and contacts, and not by imposingPoints of view.

Saudi Arabia, which recalled its ambassador from Beirut, imitated by several Gulf countries, and requested the departure of the Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh, ruled on Sunday “useless“To deal with Lebanon while it is”dominatedBy Hezbollah.

Heavyweight in Lebanese politics, the powerful movement is armed and financed by Shiite Iran, the great regional rival of Sunni Saudi Arabia.

Relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia were already strained in recent years, with the kingdom blaming Beirut for not containing Hezbollah which it accuses of supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen. Riyadh has been leading a military coalition since 2015 that supports the Yemeni government against the rebels.





“Lebanon calls on Saudi Arabia for dialogue, to resolve all outstanding issues and not just the latest incident, so that the crisis does not repeat itself», Declared Mr. Bou Habib.

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, whose comments criticizing Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in Yemen caused the storm, refused to resign.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal ben Farhan said on Sunday that “the problem goes far beyond the simple comments of a minister“, And denounced”Hezbollah’s hegemony over Lebanon“.

“I do not agree with the words of the Saudi minister»In this regard, reacted Mr. Bou Habib, appointed to the government by President Michel Aoun, an ally of Hezbollah. “Hezbollah is an important component in Lebanon, but it does not have hegemony and does not monopolize the political scene», Said the minister. “That a party asks us to remove Hezbollah from the political scene (…) How can we do it when Hezbollah is a Lebanese component, like it or not?», He continued.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had distanced himself from the remarks of the minister, appointed to the government by a Christian party allied with Hezbollah, which embarrass him and put an end to hopes that the wealthy Gulf monarchies would help Lebanon financially, by full economic slump.

Saudi Arabia halted imports from Lebanon on Friday, dealing a blow to the country’s already drained economy.

